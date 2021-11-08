Janis A. Brehm

In the evening of Nov. 4, 2021, at the age of 72, Janis Alice Brehm passed away peacefully in the company of family.
She was born to Charles Vincent Allelunas and Alice Helen Allelunas in 1949 in Port Chester, N.Y. After receiving her master’s in math education, she ventured west, traveling cross-country with her friends for the summer. While camping in the Grand Canyon, they began a short stint in the local resort restaurant. From this experience, she leveraged a 43-year career in hospitality, working her way through the ranks at various companies, including Pinehurst Resort, for seven years. Janis was regional director of finance for Destination Hotels when she left to privately consult across the industry and internationally.
Janis loved spending time with her family, especially during happy hours on the porch. Always the social chair, she loved good food and wine and hosting loved ones.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Brehm; three children, Ryan Brehm, of Lexington, Ky., Katie Byrd, of Greenville, S.C., and Robert Brehm, of Nashville, Tenn; and five grandchildren.
A small, intimate memorial Mass was held Monday at 3 p.m. at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church, in Taylors, S.C.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to the Sandhills Coalition of Moore County in Janis’ memory.