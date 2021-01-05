Janice P. Beeson

Former Durham resident, Janice Pulley Beeson, 83, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Pinehurst.
Janice was born Feb. 27, 1937, in Durham, to the late Wallace and Lela Pulley.
Janice spent her career working for Blue Cross and Blue Shield, CCB and Suntrust. While being a mother to four children and spending time to care for her mother, Janice and Gerald were able to travel and see the world during their marriage.
Janice is survived by her brother, James “Jimmy” Pulley (Loretta); son, James Wallace Beeson (Molli); stepson, Doug Beeson; stepdaughter, Gail Beeson; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Beeson; brothers, Wallace “Perch” and Bradley Pulley; stepson, Todd; daughter, Dana; and sisters, Patty Hayes and Loeretha Stanley.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wallace Beeson Foundation, P.O. Box 1331, Southern Pines, NC 28388, email wallacebeesonfoundation@gmail.com or visit www.wallacebeesonfoundation.com to read about her granddaughter’s dream to bring awareness to this foundation and illness.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m. The service will be available via livestream. Please visit Hall-Wynne’s website under Janice’s obituary for the link.
The Beeson family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC.
Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; select obits.