Janice E. James

Janice Ellen James, 62, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at her residence in Raleigh, after a long battle with cancer.
Janice was an art teacher for nearly 30 years in Moore County, having taught at Southern Pines Elementary, Southern Pines Middle and Southern Middle. She loved being a teacher and working with children and their families, and kept in touch with so many of them over the course of her career.
Janice was born March 3, 1959, to Jim and Carol Januzik, and was one of four siblings: Jim Januzik (wife Kris), of Whispering Pines, Jill Joyce (husband Rodger), of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and Joanne Oler, of Raleigh.
She attended the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where she majored in graphic design, and met her ex-husband Ahmet Tataragasi, of Ankara, Turkey. The two were married for nine years and had two kids; Eren Simpson (husband Michael), of Wilmington, and Kenan Tataragasi (wife Ariel), of Charlotte.
Janice moved her children and herself to Southern Pines in 1992 and she attended Meredith College to receive her degree in teaching.
Janice always worked tirelessly to provide for her family, and even worked for her brother at A.D.I. Tattoo in Southern Pines, while teaching, before she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005.
Before her death, she became “grandma” to Dean, Aefa and Lotus and loved spending time with them.
Janice loved her dog, Zoe, her best friends, Kim Senecal and Mary Beth Baginski, art, music and anything that helped her experience the world in a new way. She loved traveling with her friends and her sisters, and she read anything she could get her hands on.
Janice will be remembered for her kind and generous nature, her love of art, and her lust for life. She will be incredibly missed by those who knew her, and the family is grateful of all the love and support Janice received during her tenure with Moore County Schools and especially during her battles with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, and she is survived by her daughter; son; two sisters; one brother; three grandchildren; and thousands of beloved art students across Moore County.
In her memory, as a celebration of her life, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society — which Janice championed for many years during the organization’s Relay For Life events — or to the Arts Council of Moore County.
No formal service will be held, but a small private ceremony of remembrance will be held for close friends and family at a later date.
Cremation services are being provided by City of Oaks Funeral Home and Cremation, Raleigh.
