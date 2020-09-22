Janice Dee Shearer, 80, of Pinehurst, died peacefully Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at her home.
She was born Jan. 11, 1940, in Saginaw, Mich., the daughter of the late John Jeffrey and Inez Jeffrey.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Pinehurst. She enjoyed golf, crossword puzzles and adored her four grandchildren. She retired from Douglas High School as a math teacher, and soon after relocated to Carolina Trace Country Club in Sanford, and played golf for the next 17 years before moving to Pinehurst.
Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Timothy Peter Shearer, of the home; her children, Hans Shearer and wife, Jayne, of Richmond, Va., Carl Shearer, of Wilmington, Eric Shearer and wife, Tracy, of Raleigh, Kirk Shearer and wife, Janice, of Raleigh; grandchildren, Alexander Jeffrey Shearer, Abby Etta Shearer, Matthew Tyler Shearer and Riley Grace Shearer.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 300 Dundee Road, Pinehurst, by Father John Forbes.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.