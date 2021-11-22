Janet LaVonne Walters McLain Reyes joined the angels Saturday, Nov. 21, 2021. She was a gracious and loving person who was loved by all.
Born Feb. 1, 1963, in Miami, Fla., to Allen L. Walters and Joanne Cole Walters, she lived the majority of her life in North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Joan V. Walters. Janet had been a career-long nurse working at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital and as a traveling nurse. She excelled as a surgical nurse and was a great believer in the universe and all of its wonders.
Surviving are her husband, Luis Reyes, daughter, Melissa McLain, and son, Patrick McLain, all of Seven Lakes; brother, Tony M. Walters and his wife, Anita, of Hampton, Va., and niece, Shelly Simpson Berhannan, of Melbourne, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Pancreatic Foundation.
A graveside service will be held at a date to be announced.
