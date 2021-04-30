Janet S. Gaines

Janet Stancil Gaines, 81, of Southern Pines, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Pinehurst.
A graveside service will be held Monday, May 3, at 1 p.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 1105 West Morganton Road, Southern Pines. No masks are required, but social distancing is encouraged
A walk-through viewing will be held Monday, May 3, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Simon Funeral Home Chapel; Masks, covering nose and mouth, and social distancing are required for this indoor event.
Ms. Gaines was a longtime member of Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church, and she was a retiree of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
Survivors include daughter, Beryl Hinson (Alfred); sister, Betty Camp; brother, William “Billy” Stancil (Margaret); three grandchildren; daughter-in- law, Kim Gaines; and other relatives.
