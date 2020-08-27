Janet Lorraine Castrovinci, 69, of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst, surrounded by her family.
Janet was born Oct. 9, 1950, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late James and Jeannie Rega.
Janet was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, fiercely devoted to her family. She moved to North Carolina in 2007, where she was an active part of her community and served on the Regional Council with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.
She is survived her husband of 45 years, Frederick Castrovinci; daughter, Traci Castrovinci, of Leesburg, Va.; son, Scott Castrovinci, wife, Rachel, and their son, Ryan, of Lakenheath Village, England; son, Marc, wife, Jennifer, and daughter, Kylie, of Manassas, Va.; and sister, Arlene Vandermast.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations in Janet’s name be made to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina at www.foodbankcenc.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.