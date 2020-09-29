Janet FitzGerald, 55, of Whispering Pines, passed peacefully at her home on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
Born June 8, 1965, in San Antonio, Texas, she was the daughter of Jerry P. Williams and the late Teresa DuLavey Williams Filippone.
She is survived by her husband, Tom FitzGerald, of Whispering Pines; and her brother, Mark Williams, of San Antonio, Texas.
Janet grew up traveling the world as the daughter in a military family. She had lived in Texas, Florida, Iran, Italy, Georgia and Ohio before returning to Texas, where she graduated from high school. In 1984, she met Tom FitzGerald and the two married on March 30, 1991. Having married a military man, Janet kept her wanderlust as the two moved to Nebraska, England, Indiana and Virginia before settling in Whispering Pines. She had worked in retail, specializing in fine jewelry and diamonds. Janet became a manager for Helzberg Diamonds, before retiring in 2006. She was a volunteer at the FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital Outpatient Oncology Clinic and with the CARE-Net program for several years. She enjoyed scuba diving, gardening, shopping and traveling. Her travels brought her to Hawaii, Paris, Germany, Ireland and so many other beautiful locations.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Foundation of FirstHealth, Clara McLean House,150 Applecross Rd., Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.