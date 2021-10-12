Janet Cameron Harrington, 79, of Broadway, peacefully passed away Friday Sept. 24, 2021.
Funeral services will be Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. at Mt. Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Broadway, officiated by the Rev. Doug Houston. Private burial will be held at a later date.
Janet was the daughter of the late John Cameron Harrington and Mary Lizabel McFarland Harrington. She graduated from Boone Trail High School and Hardbarger Business College in Raleigh. Janet was a lifelong member of Mt. Pisgah Presbyterian Church, serving as an elder and vice moderator for the Women of the Church. Her first job was at Rogers Funeral Home, and she moved on to a successful career in the hospitality industry at Pinehurst Resort. From Pinehurst, she moved to Greensboro to assist with the opening of the Grandover Resort. Janet served as a commissioner for the town of Broadway, was a lifetime member of the Association Executives of North Carolina (AENC), a member of the Woman’s Club of Broadway, the Broadway Lions Club, and a local member of the Tourism Development Authority.
Ms. Harrington is survived by her brother, Mac Harrington (Sue), of Broadway; nieces and nephews, Penny Harrington Keane (John), of Raleigh, and their children, Cameron and Mackenzie; Ron Yarborough (Connie), and their children, Michael Cissell (Teja), Brooke Kiger (Tristan), Colby Yarborough and Chyann Yarborough, and Scott Yarborough (Jammie), and daughter Nichole; and brother-in-law, Ted Monroe, of Eagle Springs.
Janet was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Jon Harrington Monroe.
The family will receive friends at the home of Mac Harrington.
Memorial contributions can be made to Mt. Pisgah Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1302 Broadway, NC 27505; or to the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.rogerspickard.com.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.