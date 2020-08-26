Jane Spencer Kersey, 93, of Southern Pines, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at her home.
She was born May 29, 1927, in Indianapolis to George and Ruth Spencer. Jane grew up in Indianapolis where she attended college at Marion College and Butler University. She was a music major, specializing in voice and piano. She met Charles (Chuck) Kersey in 1946, and they were married in 1948. They remained in Indianapolis until Chuck graduated from Butler.
They lived in Des Moines, Iowa, where Chuck attended Drake University and Jane worked for Better Homes and Gardens magazine. In 1952 they moved to Arlington, Va., where Chuck began his actuarial work at Peoples Life Insurance Co. They lived there for 19 years. In 1971 they were transferred to Capital Holding Co. in Louisville, Ky., where they lived for 19 years.
Jane taught piano lessons for 43 years. She was a member of the Washington Choral Society, sang in choirs for many years, directed choirs and was a soloist for many years. In 1990 they made their final move to Moore County. Jane enjoyed golf, bridge, euchre and many other social activities. What Jane loved most – after her beloved husband – was “music and laughter.” Jane played active roles in many comedy shows in North Carolina.
She leaves behind husband, Chuck Kersey; son, Paul, and his wife, Linda; and daughter, Nancy Kersey.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 2 p.m. at West End Presbyterian Church Columbarium, 275 Knox Lane, West End, with the Rev. Tommy Sweeley and the Rev. Colette Bachand-Wood officiating.
