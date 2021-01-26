Jane Larpenteur Miller passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, from complications of COVID and dementia. Born May 29, 1932, she was an avid gardener and quilter. She and her late husband, Ken Miller, had been members of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Sanford, where Jane sang in the choir. She and Ken met Presiding Bishop Michael Curry when he was the bishop for the diocese of North Carolina. Jane had earned a bachelor’s degree from Penn State and an MA in elementary education. She taught elementary and middle school science in Massachusetts before retiring and moving to North Carolina. Jane had most recently lived at at Penick Village, in Southern Pines. She loved and cared for her children and grandchildren, and she loved nature and music. She will be remembered in love and light. She is survived by her children, Susan K. Camuti and David, Peter, Brian and James Miller; daughter-in-law, Victoria “Vicky” Miller; sister Barbara Murphy, of Wilmington, Del.; grandchildren, Jason Camuti and Geneva Miller; and great-granddaughter, Adalyn Camuti. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines.