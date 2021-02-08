On Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Jane Stevens Hobbs McPhaul passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family.
Jane was born Feb. 3, 1927, in Wilmington, to Julius C. and Maude Elizabeth Player Hobbs. Jane was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, John “Jack” Archibald McPhaul.
After graduating from Flora Macdonald College and starting her career as a teacher, she married Jack on Aug. 27, 1949. They moved to Southern Pines in 1955 and spent the rest of their lives contributing to the community. Jane received a Master of Education from UNC Chapel Hill in 1965, and continued graduate level studies at other universities. Jack was her greatest cheerleader in all of her many endeavors.
A life-long educator, she served as a public school teacher, guidance counselor, and as the director of the Life Career Development Center at Sandhills Community College. She was instrumental in bringing Sandhills Community College to Moore County as the first community Ccllege in North Carolina. She helped found the local branch of the American Association of University Women, the Democratic Women of Moore County, the Sandhills Horticultural Society, Mill Prong Preservation and the Arts Council of Moore County. Jane was a member of the Alfred Moore Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the Gamma Sigma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, the Longleaf Garden Club, Scottish Heritage USA, Three Rivers Land Trust, the Moore County Historical Association and the Sandhills Community College Summa Group. She served on the board of the FirstHealth Foundation (Scroll Group), was a Girl Scout troop leader and Red Cross first aid instructor. Jane was a member, elder and Stephen Minister of Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church. She was also honored by being named a Life Member of the Women of the Church.
In 1985, she received The Order of the Longleaf Pine from the governor of North Carolina in recognition of her community contributions. She was also recognized as “Woman of the Year” by the Moore County Community Foundation in 2011.
She was beloved by her many friends and her extensive family. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren mourn her passing and celebrate her legacy. She is survived by her daughter, Jane Player McPhaul, of Southern Pines, and her children, Lydia Toon Laboccetta (Mark, parents of Tallulah Gunn and Bea Merina), Robert Andre Fleury Jr. (Grace, parents of Elizabeth Player, Amelia Grace, Robert Andre III and Charles Elliot), Jane Hunter Fleury (John Manning, parents of Nina Jean and Julius David), Elizabeth Kerr Fleury-Rabinowitz (Marc); and by her daughter, Marian Toon McPhaul, of Southern Pines, and her children, Thomas Benjamin Chester (Molly), John Toon Chester (Bethany); and her son, Julius C. Hobbs McPhaul, of Marion (Elizabeth) and their children, Andrew David DiSanto and Elisabeth Lea Crisp (Bryon, parents of Matthew); and her son, John Archibald McPhaul III, of Chapel Hill (Nina), and their children, Phineas Tiller and Mary Meakin.
The family is planning a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Mill Prong Preservation Inc., P.O. Box 220554, Charlotte, NC 28222, The Sandhills Horticultural Society, 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374, or to the charity of your choice. Please consider continuing her legacy by becoming involved in a community effort.
