Jane Farrell Israel, 89, of Aberdeen, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at her home.
Born on April 12, 1931 in Pinebluff, to the late Cecil and Catherine Farrell, Jane was an accomplished musician and was a longtime organist at Bethesda Presbyterian Church. She was also an avid gardener and photographer. She was a member of Aberdeen Garden Club and Walter Hines Page Bookclub.
In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by two sons, Gary Farrell Sessoms, and Carl Eugene Sessoms Jr.; and one sister, Esther Farrell Hogan.
She is survived by her husband, Cyrus Israel; one daughter, Leslie Champion; one brother, Graham Farrell (Norman Posner); three grandchildren, Katie Godin (Brett), Susan Geer-Fickling (Joel) and Jesse Sessoms (Monday); and two great- grandchildren, Blake and Dylan Godin.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
