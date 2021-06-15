Jane C. Queen

Jane Couch Queen, 94, of Carthage, formerly from Greenville, S.C., went home to be her Lord and Savior Sunday, June 13, 2021.
Jane was born July 18, 1926, in Rock Hill, S.C., to the late George David and Carrie Smith Couch. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 70 years, Charles Clifford Queen; and a daughter, Wilma Darlene Queen.
Jane loved the Lord; she devoted her daily time to reading her Bible. Always the busy lady, she enjoyed quilting, and playing in her flowers. She took great pride both.
Jane is survived by a son, Charles C. Queen Jr. and wife, Mildred, from Knoxville, Tenn., a daughter, Karen Q. Hudson and husband, James, of Carthage; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A graveside celebration of life will held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at Oleander Memorial Gardens in Wilmington.
Memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607
Services are entrusted to Coble Funeral and Cremation Service at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1155 Shipyard Blvd., Wilmington.