Jamie Dean Cagle, 62, of West End passed on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at his residence.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Boles Funeral Home in Seven Lakes. A graveside service will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 22, at West End Cemetery, with the Rev. David Reynolds officiating.
Mr. Cagle was born Dec. 19, 1958, in Moore County to the late Barney Lee Cagle Jr. and Lula Frances Freeman Cagle. He was a loving, dedicated, hard-working father and grandfather, who never met a stranger.
He is survived by his sons, Alex Cagle and wife, Sonia, of Carthage; Stephen Cagle and wife, Callie, of Castle Hayne; daughter, Amie Cagle, of Wilmington; his life partner, Lisa Cordialini, of the home; brother, Barney Cagle III, of West End; sisters, Teresa Cagle, of Eagle Springs, Marlene Tanner and husband, Tim, of West End, and Lori Dasch, of West End; four grandchildren, Macy Cagle, Braiden Cagle, Lonni Cagle and Alyssa Cagle; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Middle Cross Baptist Church in West End.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
