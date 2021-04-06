James Willard Robson, of Aberdeen, entered his heavenly home Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the age of 84.
He was born March 14, 1937, one of 14 children of the late Burch and Mandy Steen Robson, formerly of Marlboro County, S.C. He married the love of his life, Nancy on Jan. 18, 1958, and they recently celebrated 63 years together. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. James had a long career in textile,s retiring after 44 years from J.P. Stevens Inc./Gulistan Carpets. Following retirement, he joined his family at Richard Boles Funeral Service, where he loved helping others in their time of need. He loved serving as a member of the Roseland United Methodist Church.
James, called Willard by family, was a hardworking, special man with a sweet spirit who always with a smile and strived to make others feel special and loved. A hero to his family, James was a devoted husband, an amazing daddy, a wonderful granddaddy and great granddaddy who cherished every second with his family. He was also a loving brother, uncle and a devoted friend to many. He was an avid golfer, loved fishing, deer hunting, and was looking forward to turkey and bird hunting the next season with his boys.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Earl Robson, Garrison Robson, Doug Robson and David Robson; and sisters, Elizabeth Robson, Sue Robson Rishel and Patricia Ann Robson.
James leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 63 years, Nancy Roberts Robson, of the home; his adoring daughter, Sharon Robson Boles and husband, Richard Boles, of Laurinburg; his number one granddaughter, Kelsie Boles Lucas and husband, Raven Lucas, of Gibson; his number one grandson, Richard “Richie” Boles, of Laurinburg; and the joys of his heart great-grandchildren, Sampson Dean Lucas and Swayze Rae Lucas. He is also survived by his siblings, Jean Coleman, of Hamlet, Libby Hughes (Hal), of High Point, Catherine Robinson (Phil), of Candor, Curtis Robson, of Rockingham, Jerry Robson (Janice), of Cordova, and Wanda O’Neal (Tommy), of Rockingham; brothers and sister-in-law, Jimmy Roberts, of Norman, Terrell Roberts, of Rockingham, and Clyde and Katharine Hunt, of Greensboro; along with his many nieces, nephews and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, at Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Harry Clark and the Rev. Trevor Blair. Burial with military honors will follow the service. The family will have a time of visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Richard Boles Funeral Service.
Memorial donations are requested to be given to the Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 171, Laurinburg, NC 28353; or Roseland United Methodist Church, Aberdeen, NC 28315.