James William Ring, 88, of Carthage, passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church in Vass, Monday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Bill Davis officiating. Burial follows at Johnson Grove Cemetery. The family visitation will take place at 1 p.m. at the church.
James was born April 4, 1934, in Vass, the youngest child of Robert and Ollie Cummings Ring. At 16 years old, James began his own farming business with his young bride and wife of 71 years, Carolyn. The two went on to build a successful tobacco and poultry farming business, which they managed together until retirement. James and Carolyn deeply cherished the friendships made working the land with others, and they took great pride in being a part of the community of Moore County tobacco farmers.
As the years passed, James often enjoyed sharing his talents with the younger farmers on how to grow and cure a quality golden leaf. He took great pride in his farming trade, and he was fortunate to call what he loved his work. Following retirement, James focused his talents on raising his favorite seasonal crops which included a huge vegetable garden that he enjoyed sharing with family and friends. The annual pumpkin patch was always a big hit, too, assuming the deer and bugs didn’t get to them first! In addition to farming, James filled his life with many hobbies.
Among his favorites were hunting, fishing and spending time with friends. After retirement, a perfect day for him would start with a friendly breakfast at the Piggly Wiggly, followed by a quiet drive around Vass and neighboring farms, then heading to the deer stand before returning home for supper. In more recent years, this routine was modified to include visits with his newest loves, his great-grandchildren, who will forever remember him as “Papa Kit-Kat.” The little ones could always count on a candy bar being in his shirt pocket just for them. It is these simple joys that brought so much pleasure to his life.
One month ago, James lost his beloved wife Carolyn Evans Ring. Also, preceding James in death were his parents, Robert and Ollie Ring; and five siblings.
He is survived by his son, Dennis Ring (Debi), of Southern Pines; his daughter, Robin Ring Lea, of Carthage; and his son, Jon Franklin Ring (Lisa), of Carthage. He is also survived by six grandchildren, who filled his heart with much pride and joy: Joshua Lea (Maegan), of Pinehurst, Elizabeth Caroline Lea Tyndall (Jared), of Sanford; Nolan Lea (Sophie), of Colorado Springs, Colo., Eli Ring (Chelsea), of Whispering Pines, Lucas Ring (Tori), of Carthage, Abel Ring, of Carthage; and his adopted sweetheart, Skylar Reid. Loved beyond measure were his great-grandchildren, James, Eloise, Olivia, Mabel and Allison.
The family extends their appreciation and gratitude for the support they have received from family and friends in the few weeks since losing Carolyn and now James. Your friendships and continuous support are treasured. We hope the memories of the good times we all shared with them bring our hearts peace and comfort.
Memorials may be made to Blast and Cast, c/o First Baptist Church of Vass, P.O. Box 663, Vass, NC 28394.
Services entrusted to Fry and Prickett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.