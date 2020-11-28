James W. Prim III

James “Jim” William Prim III, of Southern Pines, passed away Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the FirstHealth Hospice House, at the age of 82.
Jim was born Sept. 26, 1938, in Moore County, to the late James and Madeline Chatfield Prim. He was a lifelong resident of Moore County and graduated from Southern Pines High School in 1956. After graduating from high school he attended N.C. State University, where he was involved in student government and cheerleading. He later graduated with an engineering degree. Upon graduating from college, he began his career with NASA at the Houston Space Center in Texas, where he trained the original astronauts in the new space program. He enjoyed traveling across the world as well as playing bridge and earning the title of Life Master. Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Col. David F. Prim.
Jim leaves behind his children, James Prim IV (Patrice), of Leland, and Kimberly Prim, of Bolivia; his brother, Thomas Prim (Becky), of Carthage; his sister, Carole Wunderlin, of Pinehurst; his granddaughters, Rachel Daughtry, of Orlando, Fla., and Ashley McDonald (David), of Liberty, Texas; his great-granddaughters, Sophie and Maddie; his sister-in-law, Joan Prim; his life partner, Donna Simmons; and many nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 30, at Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen.