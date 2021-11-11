James W. Mitchell

James Willis Mitchell, 78, of Aberdeen, died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at his residence.
A private service was held Thursday, Nov. 11, at Shady Grove Holiness Church, in Aberdeen, where he was a member. Entombment followed at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Southern Pines.
Mr. Mitchell was a retired correctional officer from the North Carolina Department of Safety.
He is survived by his wife, Carrie Mitchell; siblings, William Mitchell and Rosa Lee Davis; daughters, Linda Mitchell-Frye (Wayne), Catherine Denise Murray (Stanley) and Teresa Mitchell Bethel (John); sons, Chris Mitchell (Stephanie) and John Hannah; 13 grandchildren; and other relatives.
