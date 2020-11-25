James W. Dashner, 98, of Durham, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Carolina Reserve.
He was born March 11, 1922, to the late Irene and Wilfred Dashner. James grew up in Springfield, Vt. In 1944, he graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, in both the Atlantic and Pacific. He spent his career working as a mechanical engineer, and worked on the early development of diesel locomotives, design of the Triton nuclear submarine and in the valve industry. He was considered one of the leading valve development engineers in the U.S., earning many U.S. and international patents.
He was married to Emily Louise for 74 years. He enjoyed playing golf, duplicate bridge and traveling. He was a lifelong member of the Catholic church.
James is survived by his wife, Emily Louise Dashner; four children, Roger Dashner (Lillian), Peter Dashner (Diane), Paul Dashner (Shona), and Carol McMorrow (Mike); and six grandchildren, Adam Dashner, Ian Dashner, Erin Dashner, Alyson Dashner, Jennifer McMorrow and Rebecca McMorrow.
Funeral services for James will be private, however, the service will be viewable starting on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 10 a.m. Please visit Hall-Wynne’s website for the link.
The Dashner family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service.
Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries.