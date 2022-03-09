James V. Mowery

James Vance Mowery, 82, passed away peacefully at his home on March 7, 2022, surrounded by his family. Jim was born July 22, 1939, in Richmond, Va., the son of Vance L. Mowery and Lucille E. Mowery.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Renate; his daughters, Roberta Mowery King (Steve), of Southern Pines, Michelle Mowery Johnson (Rob), of Nashville, Tenn., Christine Mowery (Todd Becker), of Richmond, Va., and Yvonne Mowery (Kristin Kegerreis), of Durham. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Isabella, Alexandra, Ryan and Grant King, Caroline and Alex Johnson, and Ethan and Kate Becker-Mowery.
Jim graduated from Benedictine High School in Richmond and went on to earn his BA degree in history from the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Va., in 1962. He served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve for 10 years, earning the rank of captain. While stationed in Munich, Germany, he met and married Renate Gast. Upon returning to Richmond, he worked for Reynolds Metals Aluminum Company for more than 30 years. A devout Catholic, Jim was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, St. Bridget’s Catholic Church, and the Knights of Columbus. After retiring, Jim moved to Southern Pines, where he continued his service to the Catholic Church by becoming involved with St. Anthony of Padua and the Knights of Columbus. Additionally, he volunteered for many years at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, and the Moore County Coalition for Human Care. Jim loved to read, watch baseball and travel. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Everyone who knew Jim will miss his upbeat, kind spirit and smile. He was a true gentleman.
A celebration of life will be held for Jim at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
