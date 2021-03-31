James Thomas “Hammer” Hampton, 69, of Pinehurst, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Jim was born Sept. 3, 1951, in Shelby, Ohio, to Rosemary Sheets and John Richard Hampton. He grew up in Forest, Ohio, and graduated from Riverdale High School. He then joined the U.S. Navy and served in Vietnam. Upon his return he moved to Lorain, Ohio, and was very active in the V.F.W. and was named All American Commander of Amherst Post No. 1662. He was a fan of all sports and played in several area leagues. He enjoyed boating, golf, motorcycles, travel and his beloved Buckeyes. He retired from Ford Motor Company, Lorain Assembly Plantthen moved to Pinehurst. Jim was an enthusiastic golfer and member of Pinehurst Country Club. He was a founding member of the Sandhills Ohio State Alumni Club and an avid supporter of the OSU women’s golf team. O-H!
He is survived by his wife, Lisa G. Hampton; son, Shawn Hampton (Krista); granddaughters, Shay and Erin Hampton; great-grandchildren, Ellarose and Jameson Jack; sisters, Jacki Blackburn (Al), Vickie Johnson, June Boose (Randy), and Jane McBride (Mike); sister-in-law, Linda Nichols (Tom); brother-in-law, Bill Kellogg; and father-in-law, Edward Gordon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John R. Hampton and Rosemary Sheets Kin; stepfather, Jack Kin; brothers, Michael Hampton, and John Kin Jr.; and sister, Lori Kellogg.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Veterans Relief Fund, 615 S. Page St., Southern Pines, NC 28387; and OSU Women’s Golf 3605 Tremont Road Columbus, OH 43221.
Jim cherished his family and friends, and although no funeral will be held, several celebrations of life will be arranged once restrictions are eased. Go Bucks!
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.