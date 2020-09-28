James Swarbrick, 86, of Pinehurst, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.
Jim was born May 8, 1934, in London, England, the only child of Edith and George Swarbrick, who was a detective with the London police.
Jim joined the Royal Air Force after secondary school. Upon discharge, he continued his studies while apprenticing at Boots, a pharmacy chain. He earned his Ph.D. in pharmaceutics, married Pamela, his wife of over 60 years, and began his distinguished academic career as a lecturer at London University to which he would return as dean of the School of Pharmaceutics in 1977. Jim also was a professor at Purdue University, the University of Connecticut, USC Los Angeles, Sydney (Australia) University, and UNC Chapel Hill. He was co-editor, with James C. Boylan, of the “Encyclopedia of Pharmaceutical Technology” and executive editor of “Drugs and Pharmaceutical Sciences.”
Jim was also successful in the private sector with Sterling Drug and AAI International. He and Pamela became U.S. citizens in 1975. They moved to Pinehurst from Wilmington in 2002. They were members of Pinehurst Country Club.
Jim was a fine woodworker and made much of the furniture in their home. He was an avid golfer and collector of gadgets, golf and otherwise. He was a voracious reader of military war histories. He and Pamela traveled a great deal always searching for fine foods and wines. Jim took particular pleasure in puns and word play.
He will be very much missed.
