James S. Assad Jr., 91, of Shelby, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Testa Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain.
He was born Nov. 14, 1929, in Bertie County, to the late James S. Assad Sr. and Alice Keel Assad. A former Southern Pines resident, James served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was manager and owner of New England Esso in Manly, for many years. He also managed the Mini Mart Convenient Store in Southern Pines.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Linda S. Assad, formerly of Collins, Ga., and his brother, Daniel W. Assad, formerly of Southern Pines.
James is survived by a daughter, La’Wana A. Abernathy (Preston), of Apopka, Fla.; sons, Rafi J. Assad (Deborah), of Flat Rock, and Karl Najib Assad (Debbie), of Blacksburg, S.C.; a sister, Margaret A. McDonald, of Southern Pines; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held Monday, March 29, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Southern Pines.
Arrangements entrusted to Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation Service of Boiling Springs, NC.