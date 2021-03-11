James R. Harper

Dr. James Robinson “Bud” Harper, 86, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at his home in Pinehurst,
He was married to his wife, Ferrell Ann Curtis Harper, for 64 years.
Born and raised in Snow Hill, Bud was the son of Dr. and Mrs. James Henry Harper (Emma Sloan Robinson). Bud graduated from Fork Union (Va.) Military Academy in 1952. He attended UNC-Chapel Hill, where he graduated in 1956 and then attended UNC-Chapel Hill School of Medicine, graduating in 1960. He was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa and Alpha Omega Alpha honorary societies.
From there, his training included an internal medicine residency at the University of Florida. He then returned to North Carolina and did cardiology fellowships at both UNC and Duke University.
After completion of his training, he founded and practiced with Chapel Hill Internal Medicine while also maintaining a professorship in cardiology with the UNC School of Medicine. Bud particularly loved teaching students and caring for patients. Over the years, he felt privileged to care for many patients, including friends, colleagues, former professors, athletic coaches and chancellors of the university. One of his proudest achievements was the development of the Cardiac Rehab program in Chapel Hill in the mid-1970s.
In 1991, he became director of Cardiac Outpatient Services and the ECG Lab at UNC Hospitals. In 1999, he was appointed associate dean of Medical Alumni Affairs with the UNC School of Medicine. In that role, he was especially fond of mentoring prospective students and guiding them through the admissions process.
Bud was a member of the University United Methodist Church in Chapel Hill for 50 years where he served on the board of trustees. He most recently was a member of The Village Chapel in Pinehurst. He belonged to many clubs and organizations. He was a founding member of East Chapel Hill Rotary Club and was a member of the North Carolina Medical Society, a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and the American College of Physicians. He was president of the N.C. Heart Association and the Mid-Atlantic Affiliate of the American Heart Association.
His two favorite activities were golf and Carolina Tar Heel sports. While living in Chapel Hill, he rarely missed a home football or basketball game. He was particularly fond of the 1957 UNC National Championship team, where he was lifelong friends with many of the team members.
He spent many happy hours assisting his wife, Ferrell Ann and daughter, Beth with their horses and never missed an opportunity to play golf with his son and grandsons.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, James R. “Rob” Harper Jr (Rob) and his wife, Robin; his daughter, Elizabeth “Beth” Sloan Hardt and her husband, Kevin; grandsons, William Harrison Harper and James R. Harper III; and great-grandson, Bret Alexander Strom.
He was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Martha Anne Nimmo; and his sons, Harrison Curtis Harper and William Henry Harper.
A memorial service is planned for a later date. A graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, March 13, at 1 p.m. at Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church, St. Barnabas Street, Snow Hill.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the James R. “Bud” Harper Loyalty Fund Scholarship c/o UNC Health Foundation, 123 W. Franklin St., Suite 510, Chapel Hill, NC 27516 or http://unchf.org/harper or to The Village Chapel, 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374 or http://tvcpinehurst.com/.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.