James R. Farris

James Richard Farris, 78, of Southern Pines, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Born in Memphis, Tenn., and raised in Jackson, Miss., he was the son of the late Joe Harvey Farris and Emmetta Parker Farris. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia Lynn Olson Farris.
He was the father of Joe Lynn Farris and Jamie Ann Farris. He is survived by his three grandchildren, Marcia Farris Krawczak, and husband, Mitchell, Demarcus “Dee” Nealy, and Stephen Hunter Farris, and wife, Brianna; great-children, Melody Claire, Madilynn Auroroa and James Richard; brother, Joe Patterson “Pat” Farris; and sisters, Jeanie Farris McCrory and Susie Farris Pettit.
James had served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He had served in four tours of duty before earning his honorable discharge. James’ great joy was his family and his greatest pride was the life he devoted to caring for them and cheering for the University of Alabama Crimson, ROLL TIDE!
A graveside ceremony will be held Friday, July 9, at 11 a.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 1105 W. Morganton Road Southern Pines
