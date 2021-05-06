James R. Dowdy

James Robert Dowdy, 77, of West End, died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
No public viewing will be held.
A private memorial service will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Simon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines. Masks and social distancing are required for this Indoor event.
Survivors include sisters, Maxine McAllister, Vinie Ann Stroman (Matthew) and Jeanette Hooker-Wright; special niece/daughter, Adriene Cobb; and other relatives.
