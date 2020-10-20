James Russell Dowd, 81, of Carthage, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Peak Resources-Pinelake in Carthage.
He was born Dec. 6, 1938, in Moore County, to the late Peter and Fodie Seawell Dowd. Jimmy worked most of his life in the nursery and landscaping business.
He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 58 years, Annie Pearl Dowd; sisters, Maude Frye (Mack), and Frances Baber (Ray); brothers, Harold Dowd (Josephine McCaskill), Henry Dowd (Eva Barber), Robert Dowd (Eva Richardson), Charles Dowd (Joan Nall), David Dowd (Ann Roberts); and brother-in-law, Leo Davis.
James is survived by a sister: Betty Ann Davis, of Pinehurst; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Monday at Bethlehem Baptist Church, with the Rev. David Lee officiating.
Memorials are suggested to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 3244 Dowd Road, Carthage, NC 28327.
