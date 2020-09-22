James R. Clear

James Robert Clear, 94, of Pinehurst, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Rosemary.
He was predeceased by his parents, Virginia Louise Carroll Clear and James Michael Clear; his sister, Florence Sheppard; and daughter, Garnet Clear Moliengo.
Mr. Clear retired from Liberty Mutual Insurance Company in Boston after a career of 36 years as a loss prevention engineer. He served his country on active duty for the Korean War and served for 26 years in Marine Corps Reserves.
After his retirement, he enjoyed traveling, biking and canoeing.
Services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.