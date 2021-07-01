James P. Gibson

James Patterson Gibson, 84, of Pinehurst, formerly of Raleigh and Laurel Hill, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 27, 2021.
James was born Aug. 24, 1936, in Fayetteville, to the late Edwin P. Gibson and Fannie McCall Gibson. He graduated from Laurinburg High School in 1953 and earned a degree in agricultural engineering from N.C. State University. In 1959 he was sent to Fort Benning, Ga., as a surveyor and engineer for the Army; he was later stationed in Libya. After serving, he returned to Laurel Hill and in 1964, married Joyce M. Gibson.
James then split his time between farming and assisting the running of the A.D. Gibson
Store. He was a partner in the ownership of Planters Gin and held office in ASCS for
Scotland County. He was a bank director of First Union, involved in the county office zoning committee and held the office of president of N.C. Cotton Growers Association before retirement.
For 55 years, James was a loving husband to Joyce M. Gibson. He is survived by his wife
and their daughter, Laura Patterson Gibson, of Aberdeen; a sister, Catherine Gibson; and nieces; Meredith and Shannon Snow, of Maryland.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of his life which will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, at McNeill Cemetery, 14935 Sneadtown Road, Laurel Hill.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.