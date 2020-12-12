James McGarry, 100, of St. Joseph of the Pines at Pine Knoll, in Southern Pines, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Born and raised in Bayside, N.Y., he graduated from New York University and served with the U.S. Army in the Southwest Pacific during World War II.
He was employed by Exxon Corp. for 44 years. He volunteered with Moore Regional Hospital for almost 35 years and was an active member of the Tin Whistle Scholarship Committee.
He is survived by his daughters, Patricia Ann Bearden, of Woodbridge, Va., and Elizabeth Ann Harrington, of Seattle, Wash.; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.