James M. Thames

James Marvin Thames, 91, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Thames was born in Raeford, the son of James and Bessie Thames. He met Lucille Smith in 1947, and the two were married for nearly 60 years before her death in 2007. They shared their strong faith in Christ and were a steadfast support for their beloved family.
The couple opened a small fish market in Laurel Hill shortly after they were wed. They went on to open a full-service grocery store in Aberdeen in the 1950s. The store thrived for several years before they sold it, and Mr. Thames became an agent for the Pilot Life Insurance Company.
Mr. Thames quickly became a top agent for Pilot Life and was promoted to lead its Aberdeen office. The family moved to Rockingham in 1966, when he was promoted to be manager of a multi-county district based there. It quickly became the company’s leading district in sales. The company then assigned Mr. Thames to train other agents and managers across the Southeast.
Mr. Thames later went into business on his own again. He earned a real estate broker’s license and sold commercial property in Richmond and Moore counties. Not one to retire, he then joined the security detail of the Country Club of North Carolina. He continued to work there into his 80s.
As a widower, Mr. Thames continued the couple’s longstanding tradition of hosting family gatherings that his loved ones will long cherish. In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah.
He is survived by another daughter, Joy Stephens (husband Freddy), of Southern Pines; and sons, Jim Thames (wife Sandra) of New Bern, Rick Thames (wife Debbie), of Charlotte, Dan Thames, of Rockingham, and Chuck Thames (wife Rita), of Rockingham; two sisters, Betty Slade (husband Bill Slade), of Westminster, Md., and Mary Ann Parker, of Boone; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The graveside service was private. It was available via live stream at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at https://www.facebook.com/BolesFuneralHomes.
