James Michael Reynolds, of Aberdeen, went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, July 20, 2021. He was surrounded by his family after a short illness.
A visitation will be held Friday, July 23, from 11 a.m. to noon at Ashley Heights Baptist Church in Aberdeen, followed by a service at noon. Burial will follow in the Ashley Heights Cemetery.
Mr. Reynolds was preceded in death by his father, James Cecil Reynolds; and mother, Flora Louise.
He is survived by his wife, Vickie; sons Tony (Darby), and Chris (Liz); sister, Martha Parks (Ray); grandchildren, Austin (Haley), Hailey, Lauren, Mackenzie and John David; and great-grandchild, Hudson.
He was employed with CP&L, later Duke Power, for 40-plus years. He served as a deacon and many other places in Ashley Heights Baptist Church. He loved to farm and ride his tractors. He was a dedicated member of the Pinehill Fire Department for 37 years, serving as an officer for many of those years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of James Michael Reynolds to the Ashley Heights Baptist Church Building Fund.
