James M. Anderson

James Michael Anderson, 68, of Charleston, Ill., passed away on Wednesday morning Nov. 18, 2020, after a long battle with MDS, myleo-fibrosis, and leukemia.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Mae Lacey Anderson, and his father, Jack Harvey Anderson.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Anderson; his daughter, Morgan Anderson, and son-in-law Tim Schwartz; and his brother, Steve Anderson, and his sister-in-law, Linda Anderson.
He graduated from Purdue University, where he was a member of the world-renowned All-American Purdue marching band, elected president of Cary Quadrangle, and inducted into the Iron Key society. At Purdue, he met the love of his life, Nancy. They connected over their shared love of music. He launched his career in Chicago in consulting and information security for Continental Bank. At this time, he attended University of Chicago, where he earned his MBA. His study group would lead to many lifelong friends. His dynamic career with Lexis-Nexis took him to Dayton, Ohio, where Jim and Nancy gave birth to their first and only child, daughter, Morgan. The next family home was in Princeton, N.J., where, on the weekdays, Jim would commute to the Morgan Stanley office in Manhattan. He would spend his weekends with family. At one time he planted more than 1,000 tulips, which attracted fans from across the region to observe the spring blooms. The next chapter of the family's life was in Pleasanton, Calif., where they designed their home at the Ruby Hill Country Club. At this time, his family loved exploring northern California with drives to Big Sur and Pebble Beach, which was his favorite golf course. He was a doting father to Morgan and supported her in all her endeavors. He spent many weekends driving her to volleyball events from middle school through college and taking pictures at every game. His work at this time took him across the globe to places like Ireland, France, Russia, India, Japan, China and many others. Jim made his final home in Pinehurst. At this time his lifelong love of music continued to develop, and he could often be found listening to classical music and opera early in the morning while watching birds. Throughout his life, he loved singing in choirs with his friends and in church. Jim was a fantastic and engaging story-teller. He loved having dinners with friends and family, sitting where everyone would laugh and engage in conversation for hours.
Due to COVID-19, the funeral service will be private. Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines is serving the family and will be hosting a live stream available to out-of-town family and close family friends.
A larger memorial service celebrating the life of Jim will be held sometime in the spring when it is safe to all be together.
In lieu of flowers he would love for donations to be made in his name to St. Olaf College Sing for Joy, the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, or Purdue University’s Student Life Area of Greatest Need Fund.
