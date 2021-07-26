James M. Allison Sr.

James “Jim” Monroe Allison Sr., 76, of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 24, 2021, with his family by his side.
A celebration of life service will be held July 31, at St. James Lutheran Church, 104 Union St. S., Concord, at 11 a.m. followed by a reception and receiving in the church’s fellowship hall. There will be a family only graveside burial at Oakwood Cemetery.
Mr. Allison was born Dec. 8, 1944, in Concord, a son of the late William Ervin Allison and Sarah Hannah Allison. He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Alice Miller Allison; and brother, William Lacy Allison.
He was a member at Pinehurst United Methodist Church. Jim was a member of the Concord High School graduating class of 1963. He went on to graduate from North Carolina State University in 1967, and has been a dedicated alumni and avid Wolfpack fan ever since. As a committed member of the Wolfpack Club for more than 50 years, his favorite thing to do was attend N.C. State football games in the fall. Jim was an active member of the communities in which he lived; he was involved with Rotary Club, Boy Scouts, Chamber of Commerce, and a variety of other boards and associations. After retiring from the textile industry, Jim spent most of his time playing golf, hunting and traveling with friends. He was happiest spending time with his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of six years, Malinda Patterson Allison; son, James Monroe Allison Jr. and wife, Marianne, of Charleston, S.C.; cherished grandson, Christopher James Allison; son, Clifton Bradley Allison, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; sister, Myra Allison Bradley, of Concord; Malinda’s children, Margaret Pruette (Taylor), of Concord; LeeAnne Couture (Jai), of Lexington, S.C., and Todd Barbee (Heather), of Hoschton, Ga.; Malinda’s five grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alice Miller Allison Scholarship Fund, 3491 Cal Bost Road, Midland, NC 28107.