James L. McNeill

James “Lee” McNeill, 78, of Glendon, died Tuesday, May 4 , 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
A native of Harnett County, he was a son of the late Cleve and Ruth Byrd McNeill. Lee served briefly in the U.S. Army and worked for 28 years with Riley Paving as a foreman.
He was a lifelong softball player, playing in several different leagues usually as the pitcher. He had a strong faith and deep love for his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Martha Paschal McNeill; children, Tara Perkins (Jerry), of Carthage, Carrla Hussey (Mark), of Westmoore, Terry McLean (Lea), of Pinehurst, Gail Matthews (Jay), of Carthage, and Tim McNeill (Susan), of Carthage; sisters, Judy Angell (Bob), of Sanford, Janet Black (Gary), of Raleigh, and Jean Patterson (Danny), of Broadway; brother, Roy McNeill, of Lillington; grandchildren, Whitney Bennett (Justin), Stephanie Garner (Justin), Lauren Albright (Ben), Erica Hammond (Chad), Jessica Powers (Greg), Brooke McLean, Crystal McLean, Joseph Hussey (Catelyn Sheffield), Caleb Hussey, Ethan Hussey, John Perkins, Carlee Perkins and Seth Perkins; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Fair Promise United Methodist Church, conducted by the Rev. Tom Hallburg. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and other times at the home.
Memorials may be made to Fair Promise United Methodist Church, 567 River Road, Robbins, NC 27325, or to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the McNeill family.
