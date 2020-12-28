James Jacobsen

James “Jake” Jacobsen, 91, of Pinehurst, passed away Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst.
Jake was born in Racine, Wis., to the late Axel and Elma (Andersen) Jacobsen. He was a mink rancher at the Axel M. Jacobsen and Son Fur Farm and worked alongside his dad from his early years until closing the ranch in 1969. He then worked for the United Airlines in Milwaukee, Wis., and Chicago from 1970 until his retirement in 1993.
Jake loved the outdoors, and relocating to Pinehurst allowed him to enjoy golf and shooting clay targets with his friends year-round. He expanded his “outdoor experiences” to include safaris to South Africa with his son in 2005 and 2006, where he accumulated eight horned head mounts. His wife cheerfully hung the trophies in a special room and named it the “Horny Room,” where Jake was happy to share stories interspersed with anecdotes to everyone’s amusement. His room also held a library of books by Robert Ruark and Teddy Roosevelt, as he was an avid reader.
He and his son shared numerous hunting trips to Wyoming. He was a member of the Sandhills Skeet and Trap Club (capturing first place in 1998), the NC Wildlife, the NRA and the Pinehurst Gun Club. As a shooter, he participated in the skeet shooting action in the Annie Oakley Days in Pinehurst, and the Flurry Shoots at the Carolina Horse Park.
As a member of Pinehurst Country Club, he achieved two holes-in-one, plus an eagle on the 13th hole of Pinehurst No. 3.
He enjoyed playing golf with his wife, playing bridge, The Forum, traveling and dining out.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Greta; and he lost a piece of his heart with the death of his first grandson, Jacob Maier, at the age of 11.
Jake is survived by his wife, Doris Jacobsen, of Pinehurst; son Gerald (Cathy), of Crossville, Tenn., and daughter Terri (Joe), of Racine, Wis.; twin grandsons and their wives, Benjamin (Kassie), of Mt. Pleasant, Wis., and Samuel (Emma), of Union Grove, Wis.; sister Joan Morgan of Johnson Creek, Wis.; Linda Bafile (Bernard), of Bloomsburg, Pa., Michelle (Ryan), twins Ryder and Riley, and Dylan Sharrow, all of Bloomsburg, Pa.
During his final weeks he received loving care and support from his FirstHealth Hospice caregiver Britany Bibey and others.
No formal services will be held, but a private remembrance will be held for family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a favorite charity. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.