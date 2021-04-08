James J. Chajkowski

James Joseph Chajkowski, 88, of Pinehurst, passed peacefully at home Saturday, April 3, 2021.
He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Walter and Alice Chajkowski, of Brooklyn. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1950 and served his country during the Korean War, where he was the recipient of a Purple Heart. He then served at the American Embassy in London, Englandfor the Office of Security until 1956. After his military service, he was a security officer at the United Nations in New York City. In May 1960, he married the love of his life, Eleanor Mary Hirth in Butler, N.J.
In 1965 Jim was assigned to the Department of State Foreign Service and served as a security officer at the American Embassy in Vientiane, Laos. After three tours of duty in Laos, he continued his government career in Washington, D.C, at the World Bank, Cuban-Haitian Task Force, Department of Justice, U.S. Mint and Library of Congress. He retired from the federal government in 1999 after 31 years of service. After retirement, he was employed at the National Reconnaissance Office in Virginia until moving to Pinehurst.
Jim was a devoted husband and father who loved family, friends and country. He had a passion for sports and played baseball in his youth, even considering a career in baseball. He was dedicated to the Marine Corps and volunteered with the Toys for Tots program and with the Military Mission in Action Fill the Footlocker program. He was active in the Marine Embassy Guard Association and enjoyed their annual reunions, where he reconnected with other Marines with whom he served. He enjoyed beach vacations, cruises with family and friends, deep sea fishing and golf, which he took up upon retiring to Pinehurst. Jim was an avid reader and inspired his daughter to be a librarian by taking her to the library at a young age. He will be remembered for his engaging wit, sense of humor, loyalty to his family and friends, and service to his country.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Eleanor Chajkowski; daughter, Carolyn Reagle and husband, Robert, of Huntsville, Ala.; son, Michael Chajkowski, of Columbia, S.C.; sister-in-law, Margaret Mack, of Pompton Plains, N.J; nieces, Colleen Brock and Meghan MacKenzie, of West Milford, N.J., Kathleen Blandina, of Milford, Conn., and Elizabeth White, of Butler, N.J.; nephew John Hirth, of Furlong, Pa.; cousins, and dear friends.
Funeral services will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pinehurst and interment will be at at Quantico National Cemetery in Virginia.
Donations in Jim’s memory can be made to the Marine Corps Foundation (MCA-Marines.org) and First Health Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.