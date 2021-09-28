James Forsyth

James “Jim” Forsyth, 83, of Pinehurst, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 4:15 p.m., surrounded by loved ones, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
Jim was born Dec. 11, 1937, in Winfield, Ala., raised by Myrtle Forsyth and King David Forsyth. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Morris Forsyth, Jewel Gunter and Jessie Dowling. After Jim served in the Army Reserves, he owned a clothing boutique named The Village Men’s Shop in Auburn, Ala., which he sold when he moved to Sanford, in 1974. He continued to be a salesman for fine men’s clothing. This is where he enjoyed attending all of the fashion shows in places like New York and Las Vegas. Jim had a passion for his work until retiring in 2007 in Pinehurst.
Jim was happily married to his partner in life for 39 years. Jim and Dianne Forsyth were married on May 7, 1982. Dianne Forsyth was the love of his life, and after her passing in July 2021, Jim spent his days remembering her light and sharing memories of her with those around him.
Jim Forsyth is survived by his two sons, Kendrick David Forsyth, of Panama City, Fla., and James Nicholas Forsyth, and wife, Jessica Forsyth, of Rock Hill, S.C. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Morgan Page Degen, husband, Taylor Degen, Kaitlin Nicole Forsyth, and Hailey McKenna Forsyth, of Rock Hill, S.C.
Jim was loved by so many around him and touched the hearts of everyone he met. He was known for his witty banter and having a big heart. Many could spend hours listening to his historical stories. Jim valued education and instilled that same passion within all of his family. Jim had a taste for the finer things in life. This included art shows, museums and observing local potters' work. Later in life, Jim developed a passion for boat building and attended a boat club with his brother-in-law, Bill Mitchell, to discuss the craftsmanship and the art of model ship building. While Jim will be missed by his family and friends, we all take comfort in carrying on his memories and knowing he is home with his loving wife, Dianne.
Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 3, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. A funeral ceremony will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Pinelawn Memorial Park in the mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dianne’s memory to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Meredith College in Raleigh.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.