James Franklin Harris, 77, of Appaloosa Lane, Charlotte, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House, in Kannapolis.
Memorial Services will be private.
Born in Moore County on April 12, 1943, he was the son of Elbert Franklin and Margaret Furr Harris. He had worked in commercial construction materials sales.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Conrad Harris, of the home; two sons, Chad Harris and wife, Ellen, of Locust, and Eric Harris, of Charlotte; daughter, Kristle Harris Osteen and husband, Grayson, of Wake Forest; brothers, Charles R. Harris, of Raleigh, and Tim Harris, of West End; sisters, Edna Dix, of Aberdeen, and Janet Jone,s of Raleigh; four grandchildren, Jessica Harris, Grant Harris, Rachael Osteen and Seth Osteen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131; or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Online condolences can be made at www.briggsfuneralhome.com.
Briggs-Candor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.