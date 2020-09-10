Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 87F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.