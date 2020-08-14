James E. Hussey

Elder James Edward Hussey, 69, of Southern Pines, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
No public viewing will be held. A private memorial service will be held at noon Sunday, Aug. 16, at noon, at St. Peter’s Deliverance Church of God, Southern Pines.
Survivors include a sister, Pauline Walker; children, Zyon Lofton, Diedre, Dondi, Tamika and Enjoli Fogle, and Takisha Harley; longtime companion, Jackie Nealy; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other relatives
