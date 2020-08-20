Lt. Col. James E. Bristol, U.S. Army (ret.), 85, of Pinehurst, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Born on Oct. 17, 1934, in Walwarth, N.Y., to the late Edward and Hazel Bristol, James proudly served in the U.S. Army, obtaining the rank of lieutenant colonel before his retirement in 1994. He served as an infantry officer, with tours in both Korea and Vietnam. James was a decorated veteran, who was the recipient of two purple hearts and the silver star medal. James was devoted to both his country and his family. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing sports back in school.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by sister, Elaine Ingraham; and brother, Bobby Bristol.
James is served by his wife of 64 years, Canara Bristol; five children, Alan Bristol (Karen), Angela Munson, Barbara Bruno, David Bristol (Katrina) and Steven Bristol (Christa); 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A private graveside service will be held for the family at Deep Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, with military honors.
Memorial donations in James’ name may be made to Deep Creek Baptist Church.
