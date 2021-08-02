James D. Seevers

James Donald Seevers, 91, of Foxfire Village, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Inn at Quail Haven.
James was born Aug. 22, 1929, in Akron, Ohio, to the late R.J. Seevers and Eileen Franks Seevers. He served 13 years as a lieutenant in the National Guard based in Ohio.
James loved flying and had a long career in aviation. He worked as a corporate pilot for Iron Works as well as Hy-Com, both located in Galion, Ohio. James retired after 25 years from Fischer Brothers Aviation as a flight instructor and captain at Allegheny Commuter Airlines.
In addition to his love of flying, James loved traveling, gardening and golf. He was a member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Southern Pines.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ruth Seevers; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Seevers and Royce Seevers; and a sister, Betty Albright.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.