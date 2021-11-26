James Douglas Needham, of Carthage, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, just four days before his 78th birthday.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, with the Rev. Brian Goard and the Rev. Robert Kidd officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the fellowship hall.
James was a native of Moore County. He served his country in the National Guard Reserves Armor Division. He was a beloved brother, husband, father and grandfather, who loved spending time with family. He loved God’s creation and was a farmer all his life. James never met a stranger and shared a warm smile with everyone he met. He loved and adored his grandchildren and spent lots of time teaching them about farming.
He was the son of the late James (Jim) Calvin Needham and Grace Williamson Needham. He was preceded in death by his brother, Leon Calvin Needham; and brother-in-law, Bobby Hooker.
James is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marie Williamson Needham; two sons, Brian Needham and Kevin Needham and wife, Stacie, all of Carthage; grandchildren, Megan and Tyler Needham; four sisters, Shirley Hooker, Maxine Needham, Nancy Cummings and husband, Bud, and Virginia Harris and husband, Steve; one brother, Jerry Needham and wife, Wanda; and many nieces and nephews that he loved very much.
The family wishes to thank all the family, friends and FirstHealth Hospice for their help and support during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Needham family.
Online condolences may be made at www.PinesFunerals.com.