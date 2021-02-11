James D. McDonald Jr.

James Duncan McDonald Jr., 77, of Southern Pines, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, with his family by his side.
He was born April 9, 1943, in Moore County, to the late James Duncan McDonald Sr. and Mildred Wilkes McDonald. James was born and raised in Pinehurst and was a Pinehurst High School Class of 1962 graduate. He then graduated from Campbell University where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in science and business. He was drafted during the Vietnam War and served in the United States Army. James worked for the State of North Carolina as a real estate purchaser and retired after 20 years to Southern Pines. For many years, he coached baseball for Southern Pines Parks and Recreation. He will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He had a wonderful sense of humor and wit that kept people laughing.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Patricia Michael McDonald, of Southern Pines; his two children, Todd McDonald, of Camden, S.C., and Jackie McDonald Boreliz and her husband, David, of Southern Pines; five grandchildren, Nadia Boron, Joshua Boron, Kye Boreliz, Peyton McDonald and Jack McDonald; and one brother, Bill McDonald and his wife, Barbara, of Pinehurst.
Family will receive friends Sunday, Feb. 14, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Community Congregational Church in Southern Pines.
A funeral service, with military honors, will follow at 3 p.m. at the church. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, and those attending must wear a face covering.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m. at Cameron Cemetery in Cameron.
