James D. Carthens

James David Carthens, son of the late David Sidney (D.S.) and the late Beatrice Lomack Carthens, was born on March 28, 1956. He transitioned Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
James was a member of his family church, McCormick Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and later joined Avery Chapel FWB Church. He enjoyed singing in the men’s choir and listening to music. Every morning he listened to “You Know My Name.” His favorite scripture was “This is the day the Lord hath made, we will rejoice and be glad in it.” He also looked forward to the Christmas musical he sponsored for the local food pantry.
James received his early education in Hoke County public schools, where he excelled at basketball. He graduated from Hoke County High School with the class of 1974. He was very active with his classmates, helping to plan the next reunion. James attended Kittrell College, in Henderson, and Livingstone College, in Salisbury, all before serving in the U.S. Army. He also received his master barber license, and he was a great barber. He often talked to the young men about school while they were in his chair. He was concerned about how they were doing. He was a dedicated state employee with the North Carolina Division of Youth Services. He was employed by Samarkand Juvenile School in Eagle Springs, and Moore Buddies After School Mentoring Program. He tried to make a difference in the lives of many youth.
James was the oldest of nine children. He truly loved his family. He enjoyed watching ball games with his brothers and sons. James loved our family vacations. Many times we took our parents and all the children. For James’ 65th birthday, he visited the Outer Banks of North Carolina one of his favorite places of peace! The grandchildren adored Papa James. Somehow he always made everything all right!
James leaves to cherish so many precious memories, his wife of 42 years, Cathy Davis Carthens; two sons, Corey Carthens (Taretta), of Fayetteville, and David Carthens (Cori), of Asheboro; seven grandchildren, NyJah, Matthew, Michael, Monika, Carmelo and Carmen; four brothers, Earl Carthens (Diane), of New Haven, Conn., Bobby Carthens (Erica), of Raeford, Larry Donnell Carthens (Betty), of Monroe, and Eric Lamont Carthens (Dellicia), of Charlotte; three sisters, Sidney Dozett Graham (Robin), of Raeford, Lora Lowery (Nathaniel), of Augusta, Ga., and LaKisha Steel (Juan), of Fort Meade, Md.; one uncle, Hurbert Carthens (Mary); three aunts, Myrtle Blue, Earnestine McNeil and Jackie McNair (Joseph); sister-in-law, Deborah (Dell) Carthens; his father-in-law, Ben Davis Jr.; and brothers-in-law, Russell Davis (Cindi) and Daniel Davis (Gwen).
James was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Lee Carthens.
James leaves of a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. His legacy will live on through his sons and grandchildren. James was loved and will truly be missed!
Services were held at the Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters on Monday, Nov. 8.