James C. Gibson

James Charles Gibson, 66, of Rochester, N.Y., formerly of Jackson Hamlet Community, Aberdeen, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services are Friday, June 4, at 1 p.m. at Christ’s Way Community Church, 15767 U.S. 15-501, Aberdeen. Masks and social distancing are required for this Indoor event.
A public viewing will be held immediately following the eulogy on Friday, with interment at Jackson Hamlet Community Cemetery, Aberdeen.
Survivors include daughters, Andrea Balser, Jamie Reaves (Ronnie), and B’Nai Gendleman (Harrison); 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his companion, Mercy Washington; stepson, Brighton Murefu (Rumbie); siblings, Annie Quick, Edith Morrison, Carolyn Askins, Mildred Webb, John York, Roger Gibson and Thomas Gibson; a special niece, Katara Mixon; and other relatives.
Services are provided by Simon Funeral Home.
