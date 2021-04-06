James “Jimmy” Carlos Bibey, 80, passed away at his home in Carthage Sunday, April 4, 2021.
Born on March 3, 1941, in Moore County, he was a son of the late Samuel Carlos and Floranna Monroe Bibey. Jimmy owned and operated Bibey Convenience Store in Carthage for 30 years. He was an active member of Carthage First Presbyterian Church and was also a member of the Jaycees. Jimmy enjoyed anything involving the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Jimmy was described as a people person, and he loved to talk. He loved his family and all the time spent with them. He will surely be missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 55 years, Sandra Oldham Bibey; sisters, Irene Miller and Carolyn Dowd; and brother, Gilbert “John” Bibey.
He is survived by sons, Anthony James “Tony” Bibey and wife, Karen, of Pinebluff, and Layton Shawn Bibey and wife, Waynette, of Carthage; daughter, Ashley Bibey Bullins and husband, Michael, of Carthage; brothers, Joel Bibey and wife, Geraldine, of Shallotte, and Fred Bibey and wife, Charlene, of Southern Pines; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; 14 nieces and six nephews.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 7, at 2 p.m. at Carthage First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Tom Currie officiating. A visitation will be held Tuesday, April 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 397, Carthage, NC 28327.
