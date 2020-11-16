James Alfred Wright, 77, of Pinebluff, was called home to his Lord Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
Jimmy grew up in Moore County and had been a kind and gentle man. He was a truck driver by trade and was mechanically gifted. Jimmy would help people with car trouble, whether it is was a simple fix or needed more work. He gave them his time and his work, asking nothing in return. He was a man of God. Jimmy had been an original member of the New Life Tabernacle Church and was very devoted to his worship there.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James A. and Rosie Wright; and sister, Faye Thompson.
Jimmy was the loving husband of Peggy Campbell Wright; and he is survived by their children, Timothy Wright, Anthony Wright, and wife, Tina, and Chris Locklear; brothers, Kenny Wright, and wife, Katie, and Charles Wright; four grandchildren, Jasmine, Kayla, Haylee and Adin; and many caring nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at New Life Tabernacle Church, 220 N. Pine St., Aberdeen. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service, starting at 1 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.