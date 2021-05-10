James A. “Jim” Wheeler, 86, went home to be with the Lord early Friday morning, May 7, 2021.
Jim was born June 12, 1934, and raised in Ossining, N.Y., the youngest of four boys of Lester A. and Hazel Lewis Wheeler.
As a young man, Jim served in the Marine Corps in Parris Island, S.C., where he met Jean, his beloved wife and fellow Marine. Although Jim and Jean returned to New York to raise their daughter, it was their love of the Carolinas that eventually brought them back first to Rock Hill, S.C., and most recently to Whispering Pines.
Jim was a good and faithful servant of God, and active church leader for many years and a blessing to so many people whose lives he touched. He was a kind and generous man and a loving husband and father. Jim’s presence here on earth will be missed greatly, but I know if he could, he would remind us all to take comfort knowing that one day we will meet again.
Jim is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jean Carfi Wheeler; his daughter, Rindi; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374; or to American Alzheimer’s Association, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
